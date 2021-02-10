BPRD to reopen Juniper Swim & Fitness Center Monday

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Monday after COVID restrictions kept the popular facility closed for months.

Fitness classes, lap swim, and other activities will require advanced reservations for limited capacity activities allowed to occur within the “High Risk” framework for Deschutes County.

Fitness center use will be available by reservation and for drop-in use as space allows.

Beginning Monday, 43 fitness and water fitness classes will be offered weekly as well as lap swim, cycle on your own, and fitness center access.

Guests can register online beginning at noon on Thursday at www.bendparksandrec.org/juniperreservations.

Capacity is reduced to ensure proper distancing in accordance with state requirements. Drop-in visitation will not be available for swim or fitness class sessions, but will be available for the fitness center or cycle on your own if space is available.

Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will have two separate entrances and areas to increase safety for patrons and staff.

All visitors must enter through the south side of the building located off NE Franklin Avenue and NE 7th Street.

“We are pleased that the case counts in Deschutes County are at a level that the facility can reopen for community members who value the fitness and swim activities as part of their lifestyle,” said Sue Glenn, recreation services manager. “Our safety measures and reservation systems are in place to help make a smooth transition for those ready to return to in-person activities.”

Hours will be:

Monday to Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Group exercise rooms have floor markings to designate individual spaces and outdoor spaces will be used for some activities and classes when weather allows. One-way traffic flow patterns are established to minimize congestion and close contact. Cleaning procedures include thorough cleaning nightly, as well as extensive sanitization efforts during open hours. In addition, air circulation systems have been re-programmed to circulate 100% outside air during all hours of operations.

Some programs will not be immediately available upon reopening, including family and recreation swim, swim lessons and hot feature amenities, including the sauna, hot tub and steam room.

Bend Park and Recreation District is renovating the indoor pools and due to construction, the north entrance and adjacent spaces are closed during the project.

Hot features, family swim and recreation swim should become available with the completion of the indoor pool renovation, which is expected to be completed in time for the summer season.

“A project to renovate the indoor pools was scheduled prior to the recent closure and patience is much appreciated as these amenities are improved over the next few months,” Glenn said. “Class schedules have been adjusted to best offer a wide range of activities. We look forward to a future opening of the Larkspur Community Center to further develop our comprehensive fitness and swim offerings in two locations.”

The Larkspur Community Center, Home of the Bend Senior Center, may open as early as April 1 if Deschutes County continues to maintain or progress to less-restrictive levels in the statewide framework.

Details and specific timelines will follow as soon as confirmed.