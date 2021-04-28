BPRD to adjust operations with Deschutes County’s move back to ‘Extreme Risk’

Deschutes County’s move back to Extreme Risk for COVID transmission will impact Bend Park and Recreation District programs and facilities.

BPRD staff members are working quickly to prepare for operational changes that will begin Friday, April 30, including notifying registered patrons of programs and activities that will be canceled from April 30 through May 6. Programs and facilities will proceed as scheduled until the end of the day Thursday, April 29.

The following operational changes will take place:

Kids Inc, Art Station and most youth enrichment programs will continue without changes.

Outdoor sports will continue with a maximum capacity of 100 people per field including parents and spectators.

The Pavilion will remain open for roller sports and open skates with a maximum capacity of 100 people.

Staff is expediting the removal of the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center pool cover so that the pool can operate as an outdoor facility and continue to provide current programs.

Larkspur Community Center will remain open but be limited to 6 patrons at a time in each portion of the building. Sessions will also be limited to 45 minutes as required by guidance.

Classes and activities are being modified according to updated public health officials’ guidance.

Some fitness classes to be relocated to outdoor options at Larkspur Community Center and The Pavilion.

Virtual fitness classes will continue to be broadcast.

Some programs and activities will be canceled, including swim lessons, for one week and will be re-evaluated weekly.

The District Office and Park Services have remained closed to the public since March 2020 and will continue to be closed. Social activities for older adults also continue to be on hold.

Parks, playgrounds and trails remain open. Users are strongly encouraged to wear face covering at all times, maintain 6 ft. distancing, and sanitize hands often.

Registration for upcoming summer programs continues to be available on the website at this time. Updates will be provided to registered participants if program status changes.

For updates and information on closures and current operations, visit the COVID webpage.