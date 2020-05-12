BPRD summer camps to resume in June; facility use awaits Phase I OK

Bend Parks and Rec announced Tuesday it will begin its summer camp season the week of June 15th – part of a widespread, but slow return of recreation programs across the area.

“Work is underway to finalize plans now for which summer programs can occur, how to recall and train staff and what modifications to services will be required,” said BPRD spokeswoman Julie Brown.

Gov. Kate Brown said last week she would be expanding the options for child care, and children summer school and camps and OHA was expected to finalize those plans this week.

Julie Brown said the district has paused summer registration for a necessary retooling of offerings to align with state requirements on social distancing and group sizes.

Community members who have already registered for summer programs will receive details within two weeks. For those who have not yet registered, registration will reopen beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.

Two notable exceptions to the registration pause relate to Fall Youth Sports already accepting registration and Kids INC for the upcoming school year.

Kids INC Registration will continue as planned for May 18 to May 22. Additional information is here.

Other than camps, the Governor has not yet created guidelines for opening other types of recreation programs and has extended the closure date for some activities.

Some summer programs, other than camps, will be canceled.

Youth lacrosse and girls’ softball programs, initially scheduled for this spring and postponed for summer, will be canceled due to state restrictions. Adult softball leagues will continue to be postponed until conditions allow play to resume, or time restraints require the program to be canceled.

Community members who are registered for a program that will be canceled will receive notification within the next two weeks and receive a full credit to their BPRD account.

Assuming Deschutes County is granted permission to begin reopening Phase I, the district expects to reopen Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, excluding pools, for reservation-only use in early June.

Pools will open once state guidelines are developed.

“We will be using a reservation system to limit the number of people in each area of the facility to ensure social distancing and a safe environment,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director, Bend Park and Recreation District.

The closure of Bend Senior Center will remain in effect for now.

“The Larkspur Community Center is nearing the final stages of construction and should be ready to open by fall, which has been a longtime dream,” added Mercer.

Parks and trails remain open to provide outdoor recreation opportunities.

Community members are asked to follow distancing rules, take note of the signs and consider visits in the morning or evening or try less visited park and trail locations. More details here.

For more information, visit bendparksandrec.org.