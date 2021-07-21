BPRD seeks public input on draft plan for river access, habitat restoration

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Park and Recreation District is moving forward with a plan to improve recreation access and riparian habitat at parks along the Deschutes River and wants public input on the project.

The Deschutes River Access and Habitat Restoration Plan draft is now available for public review and comment here.

The final plan is expected to be adopted this fall.

Community members are invited to join the conversation in any of the following ways:

Now to Aug. 20: Review materials and comment online .

Aug. 3: BPRD Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Staff presentation and public visitor comment session.

Aug. 4: Dual Language Outreach Event at Country Sunset Mobile Home Park, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 5: Public Meeting on Zoom, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 10: Public Meeting at Larkspur Community Center, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 11: Dual Language Outreach Event at Parrell Mobile Villa, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“I’m pleased with how engaged stakeholders and individuals have been during this two-year process,” said Sarah Bodo, district planner and project manager. “Every step of the way, the planning team strived to incorporate community needs in balancing river access and habitat restoration and we’re excited to share the draft plan that has shifted and changed in response to previous input.”

BPRD staff completed an inventory and assessment of riverbank conditions on district property as a precursor to the river access and riparian habitat restoration plan.

This assessment summarized conditions and identified opportunities for restoration and improved river access. Staff also studied recreational use at its 16 river parks.

Staff found that in addition to the 25 designated access points, users have created 94 additional access points.

BPRD received a grant for technical assistance from the National Park Service, Rivers and Trails Conservation Assistance program (NPS-RTCA) for the completion of the plan. As part of this project, the district evaluated the existing access points and identified opportunities to improve and consolidate access points.

The district anticipates the projects in the plan will be constructed over a 10-year time horizon.

Funding for the projects will likely be a combination of district general funds and grants.

For more information about the river access and habitat restoration plan, visit the Deschutes River Access and Habitat Restoration Plan project.