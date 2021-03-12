BPRD looks to hire 35 positions as spring, summer programs return

Another sign Central Oregon is starting back on the road to normalcy: Bend Parks and Rec is looking for 35 full-time and summer workers as programs re-open.

Some of the jobs were laid off during the pandemic closures; others are typical seasonal workers.

“It is a need,” said Natalie Broadus-Beard, human resources specialist with BPRD. “So, I would say now to the next couple of weeks are when we’re really hitting hard on our recruitment and hiring for the open up ramp up and for summer.”

Part-time jobs and full-time jobs are available including custodial and landscaping gigs.

There are also several high school-level positions like lifeguards and recreation leaders.

Current high school students meet minimum qualifications for many open positions, including lifeguards and youth recreation leaders.

Positions are open now and more openings are expected in the coming weeks as the busy seasons of spring and summer create more job opportunities.

Positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, medical/dental insurance, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts.

“It’s a great time to consider a job with the park and recreation district because of the breadth of openings,” Broadus-Beard said. “Whether someone is looking for their first job, a second career after retirement or anything in between, I encourage community members to take a look and see if our ‘Play for Life’ motto is part of a career path.”

Position details and minimum qualifications are available online. Learn more about benefits, position openings and working at Bend Park and Recreation District at https://www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs/.