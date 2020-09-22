BPRD announces plans for ice season at The Pavilion; no hockey leagues for now

Bend Park and Recreation’s winter ice season at The Pavilion in Bend will begin on November 2nd.

Initial program offerings will include public skating sessions, ice skating lessons, curling, learn to play hockey programs, and more.

But because the OHA deems hockey as a “contact sport,” leagues for adults and kids remain on hold.

“We know not starting the season with hockey leagues is a disappointment and we look forward to offering hockey again when public officials determine it is safe to do so,” said Sue Glenn, recreation services manager.

Last season about 400 adults and 100 kids played in various hockey leagues at The Pavilion.

Registration for ice programs will open on Monday, Oct. 5.

Schedules and program descriptions will be available to preview beginning on Friday, Oct. 2 at The Pavilion registration webpage.

“We are excited to welcome ice back and while there will be changes due to the pandemic, there will be plenty of offerings for youth and adults with a variety of interests and skill levels,” Glenn said.

There will be changes to processes for check-in and movement through The Pavilion to help ensure distancing and to minimize contact with others.

Patrons and spectators will use exterior doors and one-way flow to the ice sheet.

Food and beverage concessions will not be offered, and patrons will be asked to depart promptly following on-ice activities.

“We are excited to welcome the community to enjoy ice activities and will focus on meeting the on-ice needs of patrons and ask for prompt departure following activities,” said Glenn.