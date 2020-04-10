BPRD announces Kids Inc. sign-up dates; opts against lottery system

After parents made it clear they weren’t cool with a proposed lottery registration system for the hugely popular Kids Inc. childcare program, Bend Parks and Rec has decided to stagger sign-ups by school to avoid a one-time rush online.

In February, BPRD announced it wanted public input on a proposed a lottery system to possibly create a “more equitable and less stressful” method for registration. A 3-day request period was proposed and participants would be randomly selected.

Currently, registration typically fills within minutes of it going live online at 5:30 a.m.

And with so many people trying to sign up at the same time, it created some technical challenges for the district’s website.

This year more than 1,100 students were enrolled in the program, and more than 350 were on an initial waitlist at the start of the school year.

But in a letter to Kids Inc. families Friday, Recreation Services Manager Sue Boettner said “after reviewing comments received over the past couple months, it was clear the lottery system was not the preferred option for registration.”

Boettner said her team reviewed more than 250 comments and researched other methods of registration before coming to a decision on the new model.

“Instead, we will stagger registration dates by school in order to alleviate issues of high demand that result from registering all schools at one time,” she said.

All registration for the 2020-21 school year will begin at 8:00 a.m. online and by phone and will continue until sites are full. Waitlists will be available too.

There is a non-refundable $20 registration fee to hold your spot, but the monthly fee will not be due until school starts in September.

Our fee structure has been updated to reflect the entire school year program and we hope it will help family budgeting with consistency each month. The fee is $169 per month evenly distributed over the 10 months of the school year. Fees are not prorated for months where there are holidays.

REGISTRATION DATES – All begin at 8:00 A.M online at https://register. bendparksandrec.org or by phone at 541-389-7275. Online is the quickest and most convenient. Please make sure your household account is up-to-date and that any outstanding fees have been paid so that you can register.

Monday 5/18

Highland

Ensworth

Tuesday 5/19

Ponderosa

Bear Creek

Miller

Wednesday 5/20

Buckingham

Juniper

Silver Rail

Thursday 5/21

Pine Ridge

Lava Ridge

North Star

Friday 5/22

Elk Meadow

High Lakes

Jewell

If you have questions feel free to reach out to Becky Curfew at Rebecca@bendparksandrec.org or Sue Boettner SueB@bendparksandrec.org