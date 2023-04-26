▶️ Boy Scouts of Central Oregon hold annual fundraiser for 1st time since COVID

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Boy Scouts in Central Oregon held their annual fundraiser Tuesday. They call it the Friends of Scouting Luncheon.

The money goes toward the trips and other events put on by Boy Scout Troops.

This is the first time they could hold the event following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant Troop Master Rick Bailey said the pandemic, while challenging, provided opportunities for creativity.

“We ended up having troop meetings by Zoom. We had what we call virtual camp outs where we would camp in backyards and check in via Zoom. But we we made our way through. There was some marvelous creativity,” Bailey said.

