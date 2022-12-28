▶️ BODYCAM VIDEO: Police rescue teen who jumped into frozen lake to help friend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police in Maryland said they rescued a teenage boy from a frozen lake after he had jumped in to help his friend on Monday.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it responded to a call about two teens in the lake at around 2:45 pm. By the time they arrived, one of the teens had made it safely to shore while the other was clinging to a piling.

Footage from the police department shows two officers pulling the boy from the creek.

“Officers learned that the child they rescued did not fall into the creek but jumped in, in a heroic attempt to rescue his friend,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The rescue took place as temperatures remained low in the area on Monday.

WBAL-TV reports that both juveniles are OK.

