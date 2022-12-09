Philly’s slain ‘Boy in Box’: 66 years later we know his name

Nearly 66 years after the battered body of a young boy was found stuffed inside a cardboard box, Philadelphia police have revealed the identity of the victim in the city’s most notorious cold case.

Police identified the boy as Joseph Augustus Zarelli.

Police say detective work and DNA analysis helped them learn the name of the youngster, who’d been known to generations of Philadelphians as the “Boy in the Box.”

His naked, badly bruised body was found in a wooded area on Feb. 25, 1957. He was 4 years old.

The case is Philadelphia’s oldest unsolved homicide.