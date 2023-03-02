▶️ Meet the 18-year-old Redmond boxing phenom who’s taking on the Golden Gloves

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

He’s been in the gym since he was six years old, and he’s won pretty much everything you can as a young boxer. State titles, regional titles, and even a Silver Gloves National title at the age of 13.

But now the boxing phenom from Redmond, Kevin Ochoa-Limbeck, is 18, and there are new challenges ahead.

Last month, he entered his first Golden Gloves tournament in Eugene, competing for an Oregon state title.

“To get into the Golden Gloves, you have to be 18 years old. It’s 18 to 40. So, he got in. And the tournament was on his 18th birthday. He was by far the youngest in the tournament,” said his coach and trainer, Richard Miller.

Kevin won both fights, punching a ticket to the Western Regionals in Las Vegas, and was named the most outstanding boxer for the tournament.

For Miller, it’s hard to believe that the tiny kid who walked into his gym 12 years ago isn’t so little anymore.