▶️ Redmond boxer turns pro following decorated amateur career

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After a highly decorated 13-year amateur career, which included a national Silver Gloves title as a 13-year-old and a trip to the Golden Glove Nationals last year, Redmond boxer, Kevin Ochoa-Limbeck is turning pro.

The 19-year-old will make his pro debut this Saturday, February 17th at the Medford Armory in Medford, Oregon.

Eric Lindstrom caught up with Kevin and his longtime coach Richard Miller as they made their final preparations.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Former Olympic boxing hopeful from Bend pivots to teaching next generation