New addition to Bowman Museum projected to open mid-March

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new addition to the Bowman Museum in Prineville is on track to open mid-March.

This new expansion is called the “Belknap Exhibit Center” and it’s meant to resemble a house that once stood in its place.

The original home was owned by Dr. Horace Belknap. Part of the exhibit will showcase the rural doctors of Crook County.

Another showcase includes memorabilia of Crook County’s pioneer queens.

There is still work to be done, a projected opening date is set for Mar. 16.

