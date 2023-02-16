Bowman Museum funding levy to go before voters again

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Future funding for the Bowman Museum is now in the hands of voters — again.

Crook County officials approved a request Wednesday to place a new local option levy to fund the museum on the May ballot.

It means voters once again will decide whether to approve the levy after it was rejected last November by a 10-point margin.

Back in November, the museum said that if the levy got rejected, it would have to reduce staffing and cut down on programs.

