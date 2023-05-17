Bowman Museum funding measure passes easily

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Voters in Crook County have approved continuing funding the Bowman Museum in Downtown Prineville. As of Wednesday morning, the measure was passing 78% to 22%.

The six cents-per-$1,000 of assessed value will provide the museum between $164,000 and $184,000 per year.

The museum chronicles the development of Prineville and Crook County.

It also includes a display on the life of Les Schwab. The founder of the tire chain started in Crook County.

