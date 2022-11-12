▶️ Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale this weekend in Prineville

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s a fundraiser this weekend for a historical museum in Prineville.

The Bowman Museum Art Show and Sale is happening 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The show features work by 20 artists from galleries around Central Oregon. An artists’ reception is being held Sunday 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The show itself takes place in the Crook County History Center next to the museum.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help fund the new exhibit building under construction just east of the bright yellow Prineville Railway Caboose on 3rd Street.

