Plan to retrofit Bowman Dam abandoned

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A plan to retrofit the Bowman Dam in Crook County as a source of hydroelectric power has been abandoned.

It would have added a hydro-electric facility to the 62-year old dam, which created the Prineville Reservoir.

Officials with Prineville, Crook County and the Ochoco Irrigation District formally signed papers dissolving the three-way deal.

Bowman Dam is operated by the Ochoco Irrigation District.

