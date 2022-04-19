Bowerman Track Club high school camp to return to Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Registration is now open for Bowerman Track Club Running Camp, which takes place this summer in Bend.

Hosted by the Bowerman Track Club, the camp offers high school runners from grades 9-12 the chance to run with professional runners and learn from professional coaches.

Campers will stay on the OSU-Cascades campus under supervision by coaches and staff, who will stay in the same dorms as the campers.

Camps run on two separate weeks, from June 27-July 2, and from July 5-10.

Along with training times, campers can also avail of extracurricular activities like a camp BBQ, talent show, movie, ultimate Frisbee, team Olympics and more.

Scholarships are also available for eligible campers.

Both individuals and teams of runners are invited to register.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.bowermantc.com/2022-btcamp.