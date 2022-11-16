Bounce houses sold on Amazon recalled for strangulation risk; 1 child killed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is from the Consumer Product Safety Commission:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the risk of entrapment and strangulation presented by inflatable bounce houses with a hoop sold under the name “My Bouncer Little Castle” on Amazon.com, eBay.com, Sears.com and other online retailers.

CPSC is aware of one fatal incident where a four-year old boy was found with the hoop of the bounce house around his neck. The hoop became entangled and twisted, constricting the boy’s airway, resulting in strangulation and death. The agency is also aware of one additional report of a child being entrapped in the hoop but avoiding injury.

The bounce houses have a yellow hoop attached to a green pillar inside the main bounce house. The hoops were tested and failed to meet the ASTM voluntary standard intended to reduce the risk of accidental head or neck entrapment in inflatable play devices.

The bounce houses measure 88 inches long, 118 inches wide and 72 inches high. They have been sold since at least April 2013 under the name “My Bouncer Little Castle”, or a similar name, for between $100 to $200.