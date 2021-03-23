Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man; gun bought 6 days earlier

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the Boulder supermarket shootings bought the assault rifle six days before the shooting where 10 people were killed, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.

The documents did not detail where the gun was purchased.

The affidavit also says employees of the supermarket told investigators that the suspect identified by police as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shot an elderly man multiple times outside the store before going inside.

Another person was found shot and in a vehicle next to a car registered to suspect’s brother.

Authorities said Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was from the Denver suburb of Arvada and that he engaged in a shootout with police inside the Boulder store.

The suspect was being treated at a hospital and was expected to be booked into the county jail later in the day.

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press that the gunman used an AR-15 rifle, a lightweight semi-automatic rifle.

Officials were trying to trace the gun. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said police engaged in a shootout with the suspect inside the supermarket and that is when Officer Eric Talley was killed.

