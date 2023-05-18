▶️ VIDEO: Colorado osprey takes beating from hail while protecting her eggs

A video is going viral showing an osprey staying put, protecting her eggs through a hail storm.
The Boulder County Parks & Open Space Facebook page posted video last week showing the female osprey in her nest at the fairgrounds, being pelted with pea-sized hail.
She never left her nest.
The parks department said the eggs stayed intact and they hope to see chicks in a few weeks.
