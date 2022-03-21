BottleDrop to match donations to Ukrainian refugee relief

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which runs the BottleDrop network, announced a fundraising campaign Monday for Ukraine relief services.

Until April 10, Green Bag account holders can make donations directly from their accounts to support Mercy Corps, a Portland-based nonprofit providing humanitarian relief for Ukrainians.

BottleDrop will match those donations with a $25,000 contribution from their Emergency Fund.

“A devastating catastrophe is unfolding in Ukraine and in the region, costing and threatening lives and livelihoods, driving families apart and causing mass displacement,” said Lynn Hector, the Mercy Corps Director of Communications.

“We are grateful for the immense generosity we’re seeing from people globally and here in our hometown community and across the state of Oregon to support our efforts to help Ukrainians in urgent need of assistance.”

Non-account holders can also donate the funds from redeemable cans and bottles by taking them to any BottleDrop redemption center and requesting to donate them to Mercy Corps’ Ukraine relief efforts.

BottleDrop account holders can donate by visiting BottleDropCenters.com/Ukraine and logging in to their accounts.

Mercy Corps is a global crisis response and humanitarian organization, which operates in more than 40 countries.

They currently have teams on the ground in Ukraine, Poland and Romania to assist some of the more than 3 million people who have fled the conflict in Ukraine.