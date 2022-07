LONDON (AP) — Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit in a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other Tuesday.

Javid said “I can no longer continue in good conscience.”

Johnson has been hit by allegations he failed to come clean about a lawmaker who was appointed to a senior position despite claims of sexual misconduct.