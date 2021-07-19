Bootleg firefighter found safe and sound after becoming separated from crew

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Lakeview, Ore.– A wildland firefighter who became separated from his crew working the Bootleg Fire was found safe and sound Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the fire crew was working on containing spot fires in the Happy Camp area.

Crew members reported the individual as missing at 6:30 p.m.

The Zone 1 Incident Management Team immediately initiated a search mission.

Incident aircraft and other resources were dispatched to help with the search.

An incident helicopter spotted the firefighter at 8:20 pm but could not locate an adequate landing zone.

Another firefighting crew joined in the search and located the separated firefighter.

Lake County Sheriff’s personnel also responded to the area and assisted with the search operation and extraction of the individual.

The Rapid Extraction Module (REM), a highly skilled and specially equipped team used to provide emergency medical services and extraction to firefighters on the line, was dispatched to the area and assisted in the transport.

The firefighter was in good spirits and was able to hike to the road to a waiting ambulance.

Medical personnel transported the crew member to Lakeview Hospital for further medical evaluation.

The Bootleg Fire is burning about 300,000 acres 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls.

It’s currently the largest wildfire burning in the United States.