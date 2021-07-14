Bootleg Fire tops 212K acres at 5% containment; still largest fire in the U.S.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bootleg Fire, burning 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls, is now roughly 212,377 acres in size and five percent contained.

Losses include 21 homes and 54 structures, with hundreds of others still under threat.

Around 1,338 fire personnel are fighting the active flames in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, where hot, dry, and windy conditions promote a steady acreage increase.

Weather is not expected to change over the next several days, and smoke is visible from Oregon State Hwy 140 and surrounding areas.

“We’re making steady progress where winds and terrain allow,” said Rob Allen, Incident Commander for PNW2 Incident Management Team. “But for the third day in a row, firefighters had to disengage at times for their safety and weather isn’t going to change for the foreseeable future.”

Evacuation zones were still in place Wednesday afternoon.

