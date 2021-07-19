Bootleg Fire surpasses 300K acres as dozens of blazes burn in the West

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BLY, Oregon (AP) — The nation’s largest wildfire has grown to more than 476 square miles – an area the size of Los Angeles and criticaly dangerous fire conditions loomed in the coming days. The Bootleg Fire 28 miles northeast of Klamat Falls just north of the California border is one of dozens of major blazes burning across the west. A fire spokeswoman says erratic winds are feeding the 303,000-acre blaze, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters. In California, crews are trying to tame a growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe. The Tamarack Fire has charred nearly 29 square miles of dry brush and timber.

Sunday marked the ninth day in a row with such extreme fire behavior that firefighters moved to safety zones and looked for opportunities to re-engage.

Bootleg Fire officials said a fire slop over across 28 Road is estimated to be over 2,500 acres in the Elder Creek area.

Firefighters worked through the night to limit growth.

On the north edge, firefighters disengaged when the fire aggressively moved past retardant lines three to four miles north toward Long Creek.

The Nature Conservancy station at Sycan Marsh was evacuated and firefighters provided structure protection.

Fire activity on the Log Fire was moderated by heavy smoke cover (shading from smoke cover results in lower fire intensity) and firefighters were successful in limiting southeast growth toward Summer Lake with dozer lines.

“We are running firefighting operations through the day and all through the night,” said Joe Hessel, Incident Commander. “This fire is a real challenge, and we are looking at sustained battle for the foreseeable future.”

The weather Monday will add the possibility of thunderstorms to the dry, hot, and windy conditions, with fire growth expected to the north, east, and southeast.

Today, crews will work to contain the slop over the 28 Road and scout for contingency lines. Crews are also managing smaller areas of fire outside of the containment lines.

The southeast flank of the fire from Preacher Flats to Mitchell Monument remains in patrol status.

More firefighters have shifted to the north to support fire efforts near Silver Lake. Firefighters on the Log Fire continue line improvements to attempt to protect ranches and the Summer Lake community. Firefighters are preparing secondary firelines in all areas of fire growth.

The southwestern flank of the fire continues to hold. It is imperative property owners use caution when returning; there are lingering hot spots and fire-weakened trees.

Map and full order available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7609/.

Smoke: Smoke impacts will be high in areas north, northeast, and east of the fire, especially in the vicinity of Silver Lake, Summer Lake, and Paisley.

See: fires.airfire.org/outlooks/southcentraloregon.