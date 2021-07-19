Bootleg Fire nears 300K acres; evacuations increase in Lake Co.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bootleg Fire in Lake and Klamath Counties grew more than 17,000 acres between Saturday and Sunday.

The flames spread to 298,662 acres and currently sit at 22 percent containment.

Evacuations were added to more areas in Lake Co., including the communities of Summer Lake and Paisley.

Areas in Level 2 “Be Set” now range from the FS 29 Road and Hwy 31 Junction to the top of Government Harvey Pass, east to Slide Lake Trailhead, and back north to Highway 31.

This includes the Monument Rock area.

Areas in Level 1 “Be Ready” now include Picture Rock Pass, the Ana Subdivision, the communities of Summer Lake and Paisley, and south of Paisley along Clover Flat Road to Moss Pass.

Paisley is not considered to be at a high risk, but fire officials want the community to stay alert as fire hazards increase in the area.

The current evacuation map can be found here.

Crews worked Sunday to construct fireline and build contingency lines north of the fire in the Sycan Marsh and along the 28 Road to the south.

Structure protection groups focused on homes along the 34 and 28 roads.

Just over 2,000 firefighters are assisting with the containment process.