▶️ Volunteers plant sagebrush, bitterbrush for mule deer on Bootleg Fire scar

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Local volunteers this week gave mule deer a boost by replanting on part of the Bootleg Fire burn scar.

Oregon Hunters Association members from Bend planted 4,000 sagebrush and bitterbrush seedlings in a two-day effort.

They were joined by OHA members from Klamath Falls and inmates from the Warner Creek State Prison in Lakeview.

The Bootleg Fire burned more than 400,000 acres in 2021.

It’s hoped the new plantings, south of Paisley, will provide fresh fodder for mule deer and help them get through the winter months.