Bootleg fire lined, crews working to ensure it holds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The nation’s largest wildfire now has line constructed around the entire perimeter.

The challenge for firefighters will be to hold that line on the 413,562 acre Bootleg Fire.

The blaze burning in Klamath and Lake counties sits at 56% containment.

In some locations the fire line is 100 to 150 feet wide between the burned and unburned landscape.

But to ensure containment in other areas crews might have to construct line 300 feet deep.

The announcement of the lining of the perimeter is a bit of good news as the area is under a red flag warning again today.

There are currently 1,918 personnel on the lightning sparked fire that started on July 6th.