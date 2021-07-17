Bootleg Fire burns on, moving up to 5 miles a day

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bootleg Fire burning in Klamath and Lake Counties grew to over 281 thousand acres Friday.

“This fire is large and moving so fast, every day it progresses four to five miles,” said Incident Commander Joe Hassel.

Smoke lifted early Friday morning allowing air support in the form of retardant and water drops along the northern and southeast sides of the fire.

Still, the fire is remains very active with hot, dry, and windy conditions pushing the flames through bone dry forest fuels.

Video from Inciweb shows fire crews working spot fires.

“One of the many challenges that our firefighters face every day is working in new country that can present new hazards all the time,” added Hassel.

The number of people working the fire is just over 2,100.

The monstrous blaze could merge with the five thousand acre Log Fire burning to the northeast in the next couple of days.

Pyrocumulus cloud over the Bootleg Fire Friday evening. Courtesy: InciWeb

Current containment of the Bootleg Fire is at 22% due to the entire south and southwest sides of the fire being held in check for several days.

The fire started on July 6th, 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls and quickly grew into Oregon, and the nation’s, largest wildfire.

Fire officials are holding a community meeting tonight at 6:30PM at the Paisley Community Center.

Visit tinyurl.com/bootlegevac for an interactive map of current evacuation levels.

Inciweb: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7609/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BootlegFireInfo

Twitter: twitter.com/BootlegFireInfo

Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCPLoRDU4JyfLonJpgl3gGjg