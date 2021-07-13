Bootleg Fire burning at nearly 202K acres; 0% containment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County is now the largest fire in the nation, burning at 201,923 acres and zero percent containment.

Roughly 1,189 fire personnel are working on the fire around 15 miles northwest of Beatty to establish anchor points and control lines.

Water tenders, dozers, aircraft, and other heavy equipment are being used to extinguish the fire, which currently threatens 1,926 structures and has destroyed 21 others.

Firefighters saved 11 people yesterday when winds pushed the fire toward them on the northeast side, according to the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The same group of firefighters also removed downed trees in the middle of a roadway, allowing trapped people to drive away from the fire.

The fire grew by more than three miles yesterday due to extreme drought conditions and high temperatures.

A red flag warning will be in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and a heat advisory has been issue until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Al Lawson, Incident Commander of NW Team 10 encouraged the firefighters to adjust their expectations to the new conditions.

“As you go out there today, adjust your reality,” he said. “We have not seen a fire move like this, in these conditions, this early in the year. Expect the fire to do things that you have not seen before.”

Evacuations

Lake County (New):

Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation Notice

• South of the Sycan River, south of Forest Roads 3239 and 28, and the Gearhart Wilderness west of Forest Road 3372 in Lake County.

Level 2 (GET SET) Evacuation Notice

• Sycan Marsh area, Chocktoot Creek Drainage area, west of Forest Road 28 and east of Forest Road 3372, north of Forest Road 34, and through the area that includes Corral Creek Campground and Mitchell Monument.

Level 1 (BE READY) Evacuation Notice

• From the northeast at the Lake County line, through the Yamsay Mountain Recreation Area, extending east to the south of Thompson Reservoir to Winter Rim Recreation Area, then south near the Forest Boundary, then following Chewaucan Road south to Forest Road 34.

Evacuations: Klamath County (will change on 7/13/21)

Level 3 (GO NOW) Evacuation Notice

• Klamath County, north of the town of Beatty. East side of Godowa Springs Rd north of the OC and E Trail to the Klamath County Line need to leave immediately.

• Klamath County, near the town of Sprague River. Upper tableland area north of Oregon Pines Rd need to leave immediately.

Level 2 (GET SET) Evacuation Notice

• Klamath County, near the town of Sprague River. Klamath Forrest Estates/Moccasin Hills Area need to be prepared to leave.

• Klamath County, West side of Godowa Springs Rd, south of Oregon Pines Rd and Tableland Rd. to the river need to be prepared to leave.

Level 1 (BE READY) Evacuation Notice

• Klamath County, Between Beatty and Bly 3 miles south of Highway 140 from Yellow Jacket Springs to Fishhole Creek need to be ready in case.

• Klamath County, the area from the intersection of Sprague River Rd and Forbes Rd extending east to Godowa Springs and Yellow Jacket Springs and south of the Sprague River 4 miles need to be ready in case.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office started to issue citations and will make arrests if necessary to keep people out of the Level 3 evacuation areas.