Bootleg Fire 74% contained, nears 414K acres as crews expand firelines

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bootleg Fire around 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls is now 74 percent contained.

The flames reached 413,752 acres Sunday, or 647 square miles.

Around 1,878 fire personnel worked to expand on the 240 miles of contained fireline.

Crews extinguished residual heat and flames, cut snags, and used bulldozers to strengthen the ragged edge on the east side of the fire.

Mild weather conditions, including cloud cover and light rain, aided crews on the ground throughout the week.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday, with higher temperatures and low humidity expected to create conditions for rapid fire spread over the next few days.

“We’re not nervous about this weather,” said Karen Scholl, Operations Section Chief. “We want this test to happen to see how our line holds, while we have crews and contingencies in place. We believe we’re in a good position to be tested.”

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations remain in place for all areas around the fire’s perimeter in Lake County, which includes Yamsay Mountain, Thompson Reservoir, and the Sycan Marsh to the top of Winter Rim.

No evacuations are in place in Klamath County.

The most current evacuation updates can be found here: tinyurl.com/bootlegevac