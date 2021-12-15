Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Quiet Riot to headline Oregon Winterfest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon Winterfest announced two iconic headliners and a rocking line up of music acts to play the Pacific Northwest’s largest winter event at the Deschutes Expo Center over President’s Day Weekend, February 18-22.

Over the weekend, the frosty air of the fairgrounds will ring with big bass beats, electric rock, bumping jams and the sweet sounds of fiddles and guitars, adding an extra layer of ambiance and delight to the Pacific Northwest’s most rollicking winter celebration.



Hip-hop legend Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will headline on Friday, February 18 at 8:30 p.m. on the Oregrown Main Stage inside the Expo Arena.

The group is one of the original pioneers of the genre and worked with 2Pac, Notorious BIG and Eazy E while all were still alive in the 1990s.

The four rappers have been called the most melodic hip-hop group of all time by MTV and have one of the most enduring singles to ever hit the airwaves, “Tha Crossroads.”

The funky, surfy, dance rock of Scott Pemberton will open for Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at 7 p.m.



Precious Byrd will open for Quiet Riot on the Oregrown Main Stage on Saturday, February 19 at 7 p.m.

Precious Byrd is one of the Pacific Northwest’s most in-demand bands.

Quiet Riot is an institution of hard rock with continuous touring and album releases from 1973 through 2019.

The group is most famous for getting wild with “Cum On Feel the Noize” and is listed among VH1’s top 100 Hard Rock bands. Quiet Riot will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.



“We’ve played Winterfest before and it’s still one of our favorite shows of the entire year,” said Precious Byrd bassist Lonnie Chapin. “It’s so festive. The energy from the moment we hit the stage to the moment we leave—we love it.”



A half dozen other acts will play the Sparks Stage, a special venue set up just for the Winterfest where festival attendees can enjoy the fire pits while listening to the hard charging sounds of Blackstrap Bluegrass, the Americana essence of Ky Burt, the blues and folk of Gabriel Sweyn, the country swing of Burnin’ Moonlight, the American acoustic of reunited Sonic Benders, and the rootsy tunes of local Bend duo Toast and Jam.



Oregon Winterfest will also feature unique culinary experiences, dozens of family-fun activities, ice-carving, a rail jam and more than 150 artisans and vendors throughout the indoor heated Fine Arts & Crafts Pavilion and Wonderland Marketplace.



Access to music acts and the entire festival is available by purchasing Oregon Winterfest tickets now at www.oregonwinterfest.com.