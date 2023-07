by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Many of us drink a cup — or two, or three — cups of coffee a day, but the way your coffee is made can vary.

Bohemian Roastery roasts their coffee beans in a wood-fired, handmade roaster in Bend.

Emily Kirk got to meet the Akers family and learn about their unique style.

RELATED: Taste This! Bohemian Roastery

RELATED: Taste This! SEA Crab House