Boeing to combine production of 787 jet in South Carolina

Boeing said Thursday that it will consolidate production of its two-aisle 787 jetliner in South Carolina and shut down the original assembly line for the plane near Seattle.

The company said the move will start in mid-2021.

Boeing said it was acting to preserve cash while demand for new planes is suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has torpedoed air travel.

The company did not immediately say whether jobs would be eliminated by the move.

The 787 is used mostly for international routes.

Employees at Boeing’s plant in Everett, Washington, began building the plane in 2007, turning out a jetliner with a largely carbon composite fuselage for better fuel efficiency.