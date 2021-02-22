Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded

Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this weekend, and most carriers that fly those planes said they would temporarily pull them from service.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of the aircraft after one of its flights made an emergency landing Saturday.

Pieces of the casing of the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine rained down on suburban neighborhoods.

United is among the carriers that has grounded the planes.

The FAA administrator said in a statement Sunday that “the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes.”