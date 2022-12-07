▶️ Boeing’s last 747 rolls out of Washington state factory

SEATTLE (AP) — After more than half a century, Boeing has rolled out its last 747 out of a Washington state factory.

The jumbo jet has been used as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and as the Air Force One presidential aircraft.

When it debuted in 1969, it was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles.

The final customer is Atlas Air, which ordered four 747-8 freighters early this year.

The last rolled out of Boeing’s massive factory in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday night.

