Body recovered after fall in Three Finger Jack area

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who fell hundreds of feet just before reaching the summit of Three Fingered Jack in Oregon’s Cascade Range.

Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a person who fell from the mountain located about 50 miles north of Bend, according to officials from the Linn County Sheriff’s office.

A witness said the man, identified as 19-year-old Todd Adelman, of Aumsville, was climbing when rocks gave way causing him to fall.

Adelman was found at the bottom of the cliff where he was pronounced dead.

Responders worked through the night to carry Adelman out of the remote area.