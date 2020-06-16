Body of Portland man found near Pine Mountain Observatory

The body of a Portland man was discovered Sunday near the Pine Mountain Observatory, but the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe any crime took place.

Lt. Chad Davis said some ATV riders came upon the body about one mile north of Highway 20 near milepost 28 around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived and identified the body as 36-year-old John Sims.

Davis said the investigation determined Sims had come to the area to visit the observatory, driving to an area above the Pine Mountain US Forets Service Campground where he parked his 2008 Subaru Forester.

It’s believed Sims left his car and went for a mountain bike ride and at some point became separated from his bike. Davis said Sims appeared to have walked several miles before he collapsed at the location where he was found by the ATV riders.

“Based on the condition of Sims’ body, it appeared he died due to exposure to the elements,” Davis said. “It was also determined his body had been at the location for several days.”

Davis said deputies were still trying to find Sims’ red mountain bike, which was described as an unknown brand.

The public is encouraged to contact the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 if they locate an abandoned red mountain bike in this area