Body of missing snowboarder found at Mount Hood

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say they have found the body of a missing snowboarder buried in avalanche debris in a creek at the Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort.

Ski patrollers located 30-year-old Ryan Mather’s body in Heather Canyon on Friday, and they recovered the body on Saturday, according to Hood River County Sheriff Matt English.

Mather, of Aloha, was last seen at the resort’s Shooting Star Express chairlift on Tuesday, which provides access to back country areas, the Oregonian/Oregon Live reports.

His girlfriend reported him missing Tuesday evening and his vehicle was found in the resort’s parking lot.

The sheriff’s statement didn’t provide details on what may have led to Mather’s death.