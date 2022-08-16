8-acre Bobby Lake Fire burning in Deschutes National Forest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters had a handline around 20% of the Bobby Lake Fire in the Deschutes National Forest Tuesday morning.

Central Oregon Fire Information said the fire is about eight acres. It’s burning in timber about one mile east of Bobby Lake and four miles southeast of Waldo Lake.

Three additional crews were set to arrive Tuesday morning to continue handline construction as well as a crew of smokejumpers.

Air attack, air tankers, helicopters and rappellers have also been used to fight the fire. Air tankers were able to get retardant around the perimeter of the fire before dark Monday.

