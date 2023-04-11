Here’s where to get a free boat inspection this Saturday

Speedboat boat
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Tuesday, April 11th 2023

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is holding free boat inspections this Saturday for boaters.

The inspections will be offered 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at these locations:

  • Big Country RV, Redmond, 2795 S Highway 97 
  • Sportsman’s Warehouse, Bend, 63492 Hunnell Road 
  • Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sub-station La Pine, 51340 Highway 97 

For more information regarding boat safety inspections, you can contact the Special Services Division at 541-388-6501.

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Top Local Stories

co-daily

Loading...