Here’s where to get a free boat inspection this Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is holding free boat inspections this Saturday for boaters.

The inspections will be offered 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at these locations:

Big Country RV, Redmond, 2795 S Highway 97

Sportsman’s Warehouse, Bend, 63492 Hunnell Road

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sub-station La Pine, 51340 Highway 97

For more information regarding boat safety inspections, you can contact the Special Services Division at 541-388-6501.