Here’s where to get a free boat inspection this Saturday

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is holding free boat inspections this Saturday for boaters.
The inspections will be offered 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at these locations:
- Big Country RV, Redmond, 2795 S Highway 97
- Sportsman’s Warehouse, Bend, 63492 Hunnell Road
- Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sub-station La Pine, 51340 Highway 97
For more information regarding boat safety inspections, you can contact the Special Services Division at 541-388-6501.
