by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Looking for a new creative outlet? How about trying Board and Brush?

It’s an instructor-led, do-it-yourself workshop in Bend. You pick your project, then start with raw wood. You distress it, stain it and use a stencil to paint and finish it.

Not into wood projects? “We go beyond wood projects with doormats, porch planters, canvas pillows, totes, tea towels, winter wreaths, terrariums, and personalized glassware,” Board and Brush says on its website.

RELATED: Destination Oregon: National Neon Sign Museum

RELATED: Old Mill selects Lindsey Gilmore as feature artist for Winter Art Series

Even if you don’t consider yourself creative, Board and Brush gives you a chance to try.

“We also have an assistant at your table. That assistant brings you your stencil, chats with you about paint colors will assist you during any part of the process. And so we have people who have been creative their whole life and a lot of people walk in and they say, ‘I don’t feel like I’m creative at all’ and they end up having a blast,” said Nicole Raspotnik with Board and Brush.

Board and Brush also has virtual workshops, private events and home kits.

You can pre-register online to see all the creative options. Board and Brush is located in the Cascade Village Shopping Center.