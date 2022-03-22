BNSF Railway Foundation grants $2.5K to Family Access Network

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The BNSF Railway Foundation has awarded a $2,500 grant to The Family Access Network (FAN) to support their work with disadvantaged children and their families.

“We are grateful to BNSF Railway Foundation for recognizing the growing needs of FAN’s clients as they recover from the pandemic,” says Julie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director. “This grant will help our advocates connect low-income children to the resources they need to thrive.”

FAN provides basic-needs services to disadvantaged children at every school site in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.

They employ 30 advocates at 66 sites across Central Oregon.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.