▶️ Little Did I Know: Bluemoon

Everyone has probably heard the saying “once in a blue moon” before, usually about when something is rare.
This month we’ll see just that on Aug 30. There already was a supermoon on Aug 1, but what makes this next one a “blue” moon?
A few years ago, a blue moon happened during Halloween, and on this encore edition of Little Did I Know, Scott Elnes shows us just what that means.
