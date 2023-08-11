▶️ Little Did I Know: Bluemoon

by Scott Elnes

Everyone has probably heard the saying “once in a blue moon” before, usually about when something is rare.

This month we’ll see just that on Aug 30. There already was a supermoon on Aug 1, but what makes this next one a “blue” moon?

A few years ago, a blue moon happened during Halloween, and on this encore edition of Little Did I Know, Scott Elnes shows us just what that means.

MORE LITTLE DID I KNOW

RELATED:Little Did I Know: History of Central Oregon mountain biking

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Taking on the Big Butte Challenge

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Mt. Bachelor vs. Broken Top tale of the tape

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Pilot Butte Inn

RELATED: Little Did I Know: Central Oregon disc golf is bigger than you may realize