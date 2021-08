BLS announces start time schedules for all grade levels

Bend-La Pine Schools announced Monday the fall start/stop times for the 2021-22 school year for elementary, middle, and high schoolers.

The schedule for elementary schools is as follows:

Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:55 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:55 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Bear Creek – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.: Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Buckingham – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.: Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Elk Meadow – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Ensworth – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Highland Magnet at Kenwood – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:55 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:55 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

High Lakes – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Juniper – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

La Pine Elementary – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Lava Ridge – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

North Star – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Pine Ridge – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Ponderosa – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

R.E. Jewell – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Rosland – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Silver Rail – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:40 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:40 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

Three Rivers (K-8) – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westside Village Magnet at Kingston (K-8) – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday: 7:55 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.; Wednesday: 7:55 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.