BLP to expand grab-and-go free meal service through summer

Bend-La Pine Schools’ Grab and Go free meals for children will be extended beyond the end of the school year and through summer months in order to continue to meet the needs of the local community, according to the district’s Nutrition Services dept.

“We are excited to be able to continue to serve free meals at our school sites throughout the summer months to create continuity for our families, many of whom have come to rely on these free meals,” said Garra Schluter, Nutrition Services Supervisor. “We are currently serving approximately 7,500 meals every day – way beyond our typical free summer meal program.”

Since the Grab and Go program began in mid-March, it has continued to expand, offering breakfast and lunch at all sites and takeaway weekend meals at some sites.

Through the end of May, Bend-La Pine Schools has served 283,000 free meals through this program.

The free meals are available to children age 0 to 18, Monday to Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Visitors are asked to enter through designated doors, pick up a meal from the cafeteria and then take the meal to go. Gathering is discouraged.

Bend-La Pine Schools custodial staff will be cleaning before and after each meal. Adults can purchase a meal for $4.

Pick up sites are available:

Bear Creek Elementary School

51 NE 13th St, Bend

Elk Meadow Elementary School

60880 Brookswood Blvd., Bend

Ensworth Elementary School

2150 NE Dagget Lane, Bend

La Pine High School

51633 Coach Road, La Pine

Mountain View High School

2755 NE 27th St., Bend

Pilot Butte Middle School

1501 NE Neff Road, Bend

Silver Rail Elementary School*

61530 SE Stone Creek Lane, Bend

Three Rivers School

56900 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver

Westside Village Magnet at Kingston School

1101 NW 12th St, Bend

*This is a new location as of Monday, June 1, replacing R.E. Jewell Elementary School.