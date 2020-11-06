BLP Schools to provide free meals to all children for rest of school year

Bend-La Pine Schools will be able to provide free meals to children 18 and younger for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year thanks to an extension from the USDA, Nutrition Services Supervisor Garra Schluter announced Friday.

“We’re excited to be able to continue providing nutritious breakfast, lunch and supper meals for children in our district,” Schluter said. “The extension will allow us to focus on our number one priority of ensuring our kids are fed without worrying about how they will pay for meals.”

By forgoing collecting on meal payments, service of meals will be faster and the potential for exposure to COVID-19 will be reduced, as the district can continue ‘Grab and Go’ style meal service, Schluter said.

Nutrition Services currently provides 8,200 meals a day for children across the district at 19 school sites and delivers meals to several neighborhoods. Find a list of locations on our Meals webpage.

Bend-La Pine Schools will also expand free meals during upcoming holidays as part of its Holiday Brown Bag program.

Each bag will include breakfast, lunch and supper items to last while school is not in session.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, meals will include items for the Nov. 11 Veterans Day holiday.

Seven school sites will open for special Holiday Brown Bag pickups on Monday, Nov. 23; Monday, Dec. 21 and Monday, Dec. 28.

The sites will be open from noon to 1 p.m. and each Holiday Brown Bag will include food for breakfast, lunch and supper for four days.