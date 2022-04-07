BLP Schools takes Educator Job Fair to Desch. Co. fairgrounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-La Pine Schools will host its annual Educator Job Fair at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center next week.

The event will take place on Monday, April 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., allowing job seekers the chance to speak with school administrators from both Bend-La Pine Schools and other school districts around Central Oregon about current job opportunities.

“This is a great opportunity for new and current teachers to connect with our schools and learn about our fantastic benefits, competitive wages and outstanding support,” said Ryan Kelling, Director of Recruitment and Retention for Bend-La Pine Schools. “Our schools are hiring for a variety of positions and this job fair is an excellent opportunity for teachers and other certified staff to connect with us directly.”

Job openings are for licensed K-12 teachers along with other licensed staff.

The event is free and open to the public, but the district recommends attendees register in advance at this link: Educator Job Fair.