BLP-Schools suspends superintendent search; Nordquist tabbed interim leader

The Bend-La Pine School District has suspended its search for a new superintendent until later this fall due to complications due to travel and social distancing around COVID-19.

The school board unanimously voted Assistant Superintendent Lora Nordquist as interim superintendent. She’ll serve a full year beginning in July.

“We are incredibly lucky to have Lora be able to step into this role,” said Carrie Douglass, board co-chair. “She matches the core competencies we wanted to see in a superintendent and possesses a relentless drive to do what is best for students.”

At Bend-La Pine Schools, Nordquist has served as assistant superintendent for 8 years and prior to that worked as Chief Academic Officer for Elementary Programs and as Curriculum Director for the district. Nordquist has her Doctorate from Lewis & Clark College and served as a classroom teacher for 22 years before moving into administration.

“I am thrilled to work alongside our board and tremendous staff as we continue to pursue excellence for each and every student in our district,” said Nordquist, who is also a grandmother of five current or future Bend-La Pine Schools students.

Current Superintendent Shay Mikalson announced late last year he planned to resign from the district after accepting a job with the High Desert Education Service District.

Mikalson’s new position as Chief Student Success Officer for the ESD begins in July.

The Redmond School District is also in the midst of a superintendent search, announcing four finalists earlier this month.